Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Opposition on Friday (October 30) of spreading rumours about shortages of fertilisers and gas amid tensions in West Asia after the war erupted. He alleged that the intention was to create chaos in public and defame the government. While addressing a public event in Banaskantha, Gujarat, PM Modi stated that the country was experiencing uncertainties due to the situation in the Gulf, but some opponents were using the crisis to mislead people, particularly farmers.



“Today, every youth, sister and daughter is working towards making India a developed nation. But some people do not like this. These are the people who want to see the country in difficulty. They feel happy when they see the country in difficulty. When the nation as one is facing uncertainties emerging due to tensions in the Gulf, they spread rumours about shortages of fertilisers and gas. They wanted to do this only to defame Modi. I want to remind the farmers and all others that I had said that I would stand by you all. The tensions in the Gulf are still ongoing, but the govt did not let the burden of increased fertiliser prices across the world fall on our farmers," PM Modi said.

Centre shields farmers from soaring fertiliser costs

The prime minister reiterated that his government had shielded farmers from the fallout of soaring fertiliser costs despite global instability. He noted that amid global uncertainties, fertilisers prices spiked sharply amid global uncertainity; however, the administration, committed to farmers' welfare, ensured that the cost increase never landed on farmers themselves, spending Rs 16 lakh crore in the process.



He also pointed to the newest instalment of the PM-KISAN payout, noting that funds had just been credited to farmers nationwide. “Today, another instalment of PM-KISAN has reached the accounts of farmers of the nation. Our farmers, our ‘annadatas ‘, are one of the strongest pillars of our country. Our government has always prioritised empowering our farmers."