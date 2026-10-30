/'These BJP frauds know nothing': AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj on Manoj Tiwari's claims of clean Yamuna

As Chhath Puja approaches, the Yamuna river is back in focus in the national capital, Delhi. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari took a dip in the river at Sonia Vihar ghat on Thursday and declared that the pollution level has dropped by half over the past year and thanked Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for taking measures to control pollution in Yamuna.

He then went on to assure people that Chhath Puja can be celebrated in Yamuna again.

Tiwari also shared a clip on X of himself taking a dip in the river. In the caption he wrote inviting AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to take a dip in the Yamuna.

“Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Rahul Gandhi, this is not a reel, this is reality. These are Yamuna Ji of Delhi itself. Today I took a bath here and also performed Achaman. Mr. Kejriwal, Mr. Rahul Gandhi, when are you coming to take a dip?,” wrote Tiwari.

The claims by Tiwari, an MP from North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, was quickly countered by AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj, who said "These BJP frauds know nothing about Delhi. It is well known that 26 km stretch of Yamuna river from Palla to Wazirabad has always been comparatively clean."

"The first Nallah (Najafgarh drain) enters Yamuna river at Wazirabad near Signature bridge. That's 862 MGD drain which pollutes Yamuna first after 26 kms of its entry into Delhi," Bharadwaj further said.

He then challenged Manoj Tiwari and Water Minister Parvesh Verma to drink water at Kalindi Kunj Ghat.