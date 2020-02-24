The Taj Mahal inspires awe, writes Trump in visitor's book

During his visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, President Trump in the visitor's book said the monument is a "timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture".

"The Taj Mahal inspires awe", the president wrote.

Earlier, in a series of tweets in Hindi, the President lauded India-US friendship and looked to further ties between the two countries.

The president in his tweets in Hindi said America loves and respects India. Trump said America will always be a true friend of the people of India.

अमेरिका और भारत अपने देशों को मजबूत बनाएँगे, अपने लोगों को सम्पन्न बनाएँगे, बड़े सपने देखने वालों को और बड़ा बनाएँगे और अपना भविष्य पहले से कहीं अधिक उज्जवल बनाएँगे... और यह तो शुरुआत ही है। — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020 ×

"America and India will make their country strong, and make the people prosperous," Trump said in his tweets in Hindi.

"We will make our dreams bigger and make our future better than earlier," he in a series of tweets in Hindi.

"This is just the beginning," he said.

Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump spent a long time at the Taj Mahal posing for pictures as they were taken around the place to explain its history.

The first couple posed for photographers and looked relaxed as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner joined them at the monument of love amid high security.