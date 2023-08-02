India: The humble Tirupati laddu has become a recipe for political battle. Here's how

The anticipated political showdown between the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka took an unexpected twist, as the Tirupati laddu (an Indian sweet) issue evolved into a simmering debate involving Tirumala authorities in state of Andhra Pradesh.

The controversy, originally centred around the usage of Nandini brand ghee (clarified butter), in the revered Tirupati temple offering, has now ignited a clash of narratives, as reported by PTI.

A rift in ghee supply claims

The escalation began when officials from the Tirumala Temple Devasthanams (TTD) indicated that Nandini ghee had been used in Tirupati laddus for just one year out of the past two decades.

However, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) swiftly contradicted this claim, stating that they had never specified the duration of their ghee supply to the temple.

Setting the stage for political strife

The unfolding events on a Sunday set the stage for a brewing political tussle.

References to KMF's alleged non-supply of Nandini ghee to the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh quickly attracted the attention of Karnataka's ruling Congress party and provided ammunition for the opposition BJP to ramp up the heat.

Opposition heats up

Nalin Kumar Kateel, a prominent BJP leader, accused the Karnataka Congress government of deliberately halting the ghee supply as part of their "policy of indifference towards temples, and Hindu beliefs and devotion."

The BJP's claims added fuel to the controversy, shifting the focus onto the religious sentiments involved.

To counter the allegations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that the suspension of Nandini ghee supply for Tirupati laddus had occurred during the tenure of the previous BJP government, effectively defusing the BJP's argument. This revelation introduced a twist in the timeline of events, demonstrating the complexity of the issue.

KMF Chairman Bheema Naik highlighted that the competitive bidding process for supply contracts had led to the selection of another supplier at a lower rate than KMF's bid.

He emphasised the high quality of Nandini ghee and expressed confidence in its superiority. However, the Tirumala Temple authorities contested KMF's claims, asserting that their ghee had been supplied only once in the past two decades, and that too for a relatively insignificant portion of their requirement.

As the controversy deepened, KMF officials anonymously denied making any definitive claims about the duration of their ghee supply to the temple. While KMF's Managing Director and CEO, MK Jagdish, confirmed their last supply in 2021-22, he reiterated their interest in re-establishing a connection with the TTD and resolving the pricing concerns.

Also watch | India: Haryana violence spreads, Delhi on alert; Police conducts flag march in Gurugram

A history of political manoeuvring

The Nandini brand, managed by KMF, had previously been entangled in political debates and counterclaims in Karnataka, both before and after the state Assembly elections. The BJP accused the Congress of exploiting the Nandini issue for political gains during the elections, leading to pricing fluctuations and strained supply relations.

(With inputs from agencies)