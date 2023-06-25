India: TTD trust plans Tirupati temples in every state, UT, says report

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is planning a pan-India presence of Lord Balaji by constructing one replica of the Tirupati shrine in every state and Union Territory (UT) in the country, according to a report by the Times of India on Sunday (June 25). The report said that the TTD initially administered the affairs of only a handful of temples.

However, since its inception in 1933, the trust has established 58 temples dedicated to Lord Venkateswara across India. Most of these temples are located in the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The report added while the TTD first began constructing and taking over temples in Andhra Pradesh, the first temple outside the region which is it absorbed into its administration was the Balaji Temple in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh. This was in the year 1969.

Then in 2019, the TTD established a Lord Venkateswara temple in Kanyakumari. And on June 8 this year, a temple was opened in Jammu.

Recently, the trust laid a foundation stone for a replica of the Balaji temple in Maharashtra. The TTD is contemplating building three more temples in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Chattisgarh's Raipur and Bihar, the Times of India report also said.

Speaking to the publication, TTD chairperson Subba Reddy said that constructing temples across 28 states and UTs was an attempt toward taking the almighty to the very doorsteps of the devotees.

