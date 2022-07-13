The Great Khali accused of allegedly slapping toll worker in Ludhiana - WATCH

Dalip Singh Rana, who is known as The Great Khali in the world of professional wrestling, was at the center of a major controversy as he was accused of slapping a toll worker in Ludhiana, a city in northern India. In a video which was circulated on social media, Khali was seen engaged in a heated argument with some toll workers, but no physical altercation was captured on camera. According to police officers, the incident took place when he was travelling from Jalandhar in Punjab to Karnal in Haryana. They also said that Khali has accused the toll workers of trying to "blackmail" him.

While the video has caused a lot of stir on social media, the Ladhowal police clarified that no official complaint has been filed by both parties. While the alleged slap was not captured in the video, a toll worker can be heard complaining about Khali assaulting his colleague for enquiring about an ID card.

In the video, a barricade can be seen placed in front of the former WWE champion’s car. After a war of words, Khali stepped out of the vehicle and pushed it away as the altercation continued.

"You were asked to show your ID card, show the ID card," the toll worker could be heard asking in the video. Khali was not happy about the whole incident and replied, "You are blackmailing me".

"We are not blackmailing you. Why did you slap him? Show the ID card if you have it," the toll worker said according to the video. Khali, however, said in the video that he did not have any ID.