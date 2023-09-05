Terrorist eliminated in joint operation by Indian Army and J&K police

Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army in a joint operation eliminated a terrorist in the Reasi district. The forces have been continuing relentless operations in the jungle areas of the Reasi district and an operation was launched based on specific information about the presence of two armed terrorists.

According to the Indian Army, a counter-terrorism grid was established with extensive deployment in the jungle area of Reasi after zeroing in on the terrorists. The Indian Army and J&K police launched the Operation in the Kalaban area in the Reasi district on September 4 while the terrorists trapped inside the cordoned house opened fire on the security personnel deployed outside, which resulted in an encounter leading to the killing of one terrorist.

"A detailed search of the house and the surrounding areas after the encounter resulted in the recovery of one terrorist body along with other war-like stores including one AK series assault rifle with magazines. The search operation is in progress," said Lt Col Suneel Bartwal PRO (Defence).

Meanwhile, the Indian Army had successfully demolished an IED in the same region on September 3. A major incident has been averted in the region by these two consecutive actions by security forces. The presence of these heavily armed terrorists in the hinterland indicates sustained attempts by inimical forces to destabilise the region.

The Indian Army along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police continue to search the jungle areas of Reasi as they have inputs of more terrorists hiding in the area.

