Terror funding and recruitment module busted in Kupwara, 6 arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir police have busted a terror funding and recruitment module in North Kashmir's Kupwara district. Six people have been arrested and the police also recovered arms and ammunition. The police said that they had received multiple inputs about an individual in Kupwara running a terror funding racket under the garb of an NGO.

Jammu and Kashmir police said that in a major success against the perpetrators of terrorism in Kashmir, Kupwara police along with Army’s 21 RR and 47 RR busted a deep-rooted Terror Funding and Recruitment module running in North Kashmir.

''After receiving multiple inputs regarding an individual, Bilal Ahmed Dar hailing from Cheerkote area of Kupwara district, a joint operation was launched by the Army and Kupwara police to nab the individual from the Nutnussa and Lolab localities of Kupwara. After thorough interrogation, the individual revealed that he, along with five other people from different parts of North Kashmir, was running a terror funding racket under the garb of a fake NGO called Islahi Falahi Relief Trust (IFRT) which claimed to provide monetary assistance to poor and needy families,'' said Yougal Manhas, SSP Kupwara.

The police said that these individuals were actively involved in coordinating the funding for terror activities and aiding recruitment by organizing Ijtema meetings in different villages where Bilal along with other members of the NGO would try and lure young people into anti-national activities. According to police, Bilal had revealed names of five other accomplices.

''Bilal also revealed the names of other accomplices including Wahid Ahmed Bhatt from Kachloo, Langet, and Javed Ahmed Najar from Singhpora, Baramulla and two other individuals, namely Mushtaq Ahmed Najar of Brath Sopore and Bashir Ahmed Mir from Mundji area of Sopore. Another individual, Zubair Ahmed Dar from Cheerkote, who is Bilal’s cousin, was also actively involved in the module. The module was being coordinated by Pakistan-based handlers to aid the operations of Tehreek-e-ul Mujahideen Jammu & Kashmir (TuMJK) in North Kashmir," said Yougal Manhas,SSP Kupwara.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, the modus operandi of the group was to go to different villages and conduct events and gatherings under the garb of the NGO and collect money by asking for charity and also scout for potential soft targets as recruits. The accounts in the NGO’s name were being used to launder money for the TuMJK.

''The group was also responsible for sticking anti-national posters around the 15th of August and during the visit of Union Home Minister of India to Baramulla. Bilal specifically also admitted to hoisting a Pakistan flag inside Markaz Jamia Masjid Kupwara on the 14th of August on the instructions of his Pakistani handlers. The group was also actively collecting explosive materials which are known to be used in IEDs,'' said Yougal Manhas,SSP Kupwara.

Police said that a huge quantity of arms, ammunition, raw material to prepare IED and incriminating material has also been recovered from all the apprehended individuals. This includes five pistols, ten magazines, 49 pistol ammunition, two grenades and one IED.