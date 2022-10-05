Four terrorists killed in two encounters in Kashmir Valley

Four terrorists were killed in two different encounters in the Shopian district of south Kashmir. The first encounter started between terrorists and security forces at Draach Keegam area of Shopian district at around 8 pm last night and the second operation started during night hours at Moolu Chatragam area of same Shopian district.

It’s pertinent to mention that India’s Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir. He landed in Srinagar late last evening.

Three local terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM killed in encounter at Drach Shopian. Killed terrorists Hanan Bin Yaqoob & Jamshed were involved in recent killing of SPO Javed Dar on 2/10/22 at Pinglana in Pulwama & an outside labourer from West Bengal on 24/9/22 in Pulwama,”” said Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir Police.

In the second encounter, one terrorist has been killed so far and security forces believe there could be more hiding. Operation still continues.

“01 local terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT killed in Moolu encounter. Operation going on. Further details shall follow. This is the Second encounter in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.” Said Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Kashmir Police.

India’s Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a visit to Kashmir Valley today has addressed a rally in Rajouri district of Jammu region and during the rally he had said that forces have controlled terrorism up to great level and they will soon root out terrorism from Kashmir.

Home Minister Amit Shah is to address a rally in Baramulla district of North Kashmir and also attend a high-level security meet with top officials of armed forces.