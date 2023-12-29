India: Ayodhya Temple Trust to vote on Lord Ram idol, choose best among three designs

The Ram temple Trust is set to vote to choose the idol of 'Ram Lalla', the depiction of Lord Ram as a child, which is to be installed inside the grand Ram temple's sanctum sanctorum next month in the Indian city of Ayodhya. The voting is set to take place on Friday (Dec 29), as per reports.



According to the sources mentioned in the reports, the voting will be held at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra's meeting.

This is the trust which will oversee the management and construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.



"All three designs, made by separate sculptors, would be put on the table. The one idol that will get the most votes will be installed at the consecration of the shrine on January 22," as per the officials, Indian news agency ANI reported.



Trust secretary Champat Rai on Wednesday (Dec 27) said that Lord Ram's 51-inch-tall idol – which will depict his five-year-old form – will be selected among three designs.



"The one that has the best divineness and has a childlike look about it will be selected," he said.



Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra, meanwhile, took stock of the Ram Janmabhoomi Path and the complex's ongoing construction along with the district's top officials on Thursday (Dec 28).



The inspection took place ahead of the consecration ceremony, which is scheduled to be held next month, and only two days ahead of the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the temple city.

"The work is not being done hastily, rather it is being done qualitatively by investing enough time into it," said Misra, while speaking to ANI.



"The construction work has been categorised into three phases. The first phase will be completed by December 2023, the second phase, when the construction of the temple will be completed, will be carried out in January and the third phase includes the construction work in the complex," he stated.



The officials were further instructed by Misra to complete the instalment of security equipment along with the 'welcome gate' and canopy on Janmabhoomi Path by December.

Ram temple's grand consecration ceremony

According to the temple officials, the consecration ceremony will be held over a period of seven days starting on January 16. On January 16, 2024, the atonement ceremony will be conducted by the host appointed by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.



The worship of Lord Vishnu, 'Dashvidh' bath, and offering to cows will be carried out on the banks of the Saryu River. After that, on January 17 a procession – which will Lord Ram's idol in child-like form – will reach Ayodhya. After this, the devotees will reach the Ram Janmabhoomi temple with Mangal Kalash carrying Saryu water.

Watch: What facilities will the 70-acre Ram temple complex have? The formal rituals will kick off on January 18 with the Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan, and Vastu Puja. The holy fire will be lit on January 19 after the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'havan' (holy ritual surrounding the fire).



The Ram Janmabhoomi temple's sanctum sanctorum will be washed with Saryu water on January 20 after which the 'Annadhivas' and Vaastu Shanti rituals will take place.



The idol of Lord Ram will be bathed in 125 urns on January 21 and will be finally placed inside the sanctum sanctorum. On January 22, the morning puja will be held and the idol will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon.