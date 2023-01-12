Temperature to dip to '-4°C’ in North India? Know what experts say

North India may shiver in another intense cold wave from Saturday as temperatures are set to dip -4 degrees Celsius, according to the predictions of a weather expert on Thursday.

Founder of Live Weather of India, an online weather platform, Navdeep Dahiya warned that the cold wave will peak at its ‘extreme’ between January 16 and 18, as he tweeted, “never seen temperature ensemble going this low in a prediction model so far in my career.”

Dahiya said, "Don't know how to put this up but upcoming spell of cold wave in India look really extreme during January 14-19 with peak on 16-18th... Freezing -4°c to +2°c in plains, Wow!"

However, Dahiya said that fog helps in predicting the weather adding that the maximum temperatures can dip to single digits if such harsh weather conditions prevail.

"Still have three days, with minor +/- this is going to happen. Fog will play crucial role in moderating night temperatures... but if (it) lasts long single-digit maximum temperatures will be there. Very interesting days ahead..." he added.

He further warned, "January 2023 can be historically coldest - maybe for the 21st century so far?"

This winter, India’s north and north-western parts have been facing dense fog and bone-chilling winters, with temperatures dipping to 1.9 degrees Celsius as recorded at Safdarjung weather station of New Delhi this week.

However, the national capital got some respite after a minimum temperature was recorded at 9.3 degrees Celsius in Safdarjung.

The warning issued by Dahiya goes along with the India Meteorological Department’s bulletin which stated that Delhi along with its neighbouring states’ isolated pockets will continue facing harsh cold waves from January 15, as reported by news agency PTI.

IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy, while speaking to news agency ANI, said, "Currently, temperatures have increased due to a western disturbance in northwest India. It is likely cold wave conditions will emerge again over northwest India from Jan 15-16."