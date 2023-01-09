Delhi fog: Dense fog grips capital, reduces visibility less than 25 metres; several flights, trains delayed

On Monday morning, fog engulfed Delhi, reducing visibility and bringing severe cold waves with it. Around 6 am, visibility in the area dropped to less than 25 metres, and vehicles were seen driving with their headlights on. To beat the cold, people were seen huddled around large bonfires near gas stations and on street corners. Several flights and trains have been delayed due to extremely heavy fog in the capital.

Due to very dense fog and low visibility on Monday, three flights were diverted to Jaipur instead of landing in Delhi. According to a Delhi airport official, two of the three flights that have been diverted are SpiceJet and one is Air India Express.

"A total of 267 trains were cancelled today due to fog and other conditions. Till 11 am, a total of 170 trains were running late and out of 170 trains, 91 trains (54%) were running late due to weather conditions," the Railways said in a statement, according to news agency ANI.

This morning's minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory was 3.8 degrees Celsius, slightly higher than the 1.9 degrees recorded yesterday. Lodhi Road, Ayanagar, and Ridge weather stations recorded minimum temperatures of 3.6 degrees, 3.2 degrees, and 3.3 degrees, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department tweeted a satellite image of the fog cover this morning, which extended from Punjab and northwest Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh, covering Haryana and Delhi. The meteorological department predicted on Saturday that cold day conditions would persist over northwest India for the next two days.

As per Satellite imagery and available visibility data fog layer extended from Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan to Bihar across Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The cold wave in Delhi has been so intense that its minimum temperature is lower than that of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand hill stations.

Meteorologists attribute the prolonged cold spell to a large gap between two western disturbances. As a result, frosty winds from snow-covered mountains blew over Delhi for a longer period of time than usual. Due to the cold weather, the Delhi government has issued an advisory to all private schools, requesting that they remain closed until 15 January.

