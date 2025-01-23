A gruesome murder case emerged from the Indian state of Telangana where an ex-Army man allegedly killed his wife, chopped her body and boiled parts before dumping.

How the case unfolded?

A 35-year-old woman from Telangana's Hyderabad, Puttavenkata Madhavi, was the wife of a retired Army jawan, Gurumurthy. On January 16, Madhavi left her house after an argument with Gurumurthy. Madhavi's mother, Subamma, filed a missing complaint for Madhavi on January 18. After launching an investigation, police took Gurumurthy into custody, who was working as a security guard. The man allegedly confessed that he killed Madhavi after a heated argument on January 15.

Chilling details

After allegedly killing Madhavi, Gurumurthy did everything to erase the evidence. He first chopped the body in the bathroom and boiled the pieces in a pressure cooker. He separated the flesh from the bones after boiling, crushed the bones using a pestle, and boiled them again.

He cooked the bones and flesh for three consecutive days. And packed the remains in a bag and dumped them in a nearby lake.

Investigation underway

After the confession, the police investigated the lake to find the remains of the body but had not found anything yet.

The police said that although the husband had confessed to the murder, the police are continuing the investigation.

"As of now, we are not finalising the death. We have to find out the truth, the investigation is ongoing," a senior police official was quoted as saying by ANI.

Murder or missing?

Madhavi and Gurumurthy, married for 13 years, have been living with their two children in Venkateswara Colony for the last five years.

The day Gurumurthy allegedly murdered Madhavi, their children were visiting their aunt. A police official has said that Gurumurthy had made up the whole story of her missing and had informed the same to Madhavi's parents.

Police said that the case is being treated as a "missing person" case and not as murder, as no evidence of murder has been found yet.

Disclaimer: Some readers may find the story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

(With inputs from agencies)