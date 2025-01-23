The Indian government on Thursday (Jan 23) issued notices to ride-hailing giants Ola and Uber over allegations of different prices on different devices for the same journey. India’s Minister of Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, took to X to announce that the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) was looking into the matter and has sought responses from the cab service providers.

“As a follow-up to the earlier observation of apparent differential pricing based on the different models of mobiles (iPhones/ Android) being used, the Department of Consumer Affairs, through the CCPA, has issued notices to major cab aggregators Ola and Uber, seeking their responses,” the minister wrote on X.

As a follow-up to the earlier observation of apparent #DifferentialPricing based on the different models of mobiles (#iPhones/ #Android) being used, Department of Consumer Affairs through the CCPA, has issued notices to major cab aggregators #Ola and #Uber, seeking their… — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) January 23, 2025

CCPA is probing whether cab aggregators are involved in fraudulent practices that lead to aberrations in prices on different device types.

Allegations against Ola, Uber

Earlier, reports emerged and users on social media highlighted how Ola and Uber mobile apps sometimes would show different prices for the same route at the same time, depending on whether you use an iPhone or an Android device.

Some users earlier alleged that prices reflecting on iPhone devices tend to be higher than those on Android.

Earlier, a LinkedIn post from Niraali Parekh, Founder and Creative Director of Bokap Designs, highlighting varied prices for iPhone and Android went viral on the internet in India.

“A colleague recently booked an Uber ride on two different phones simultaneously, from the same pick-up point to the same drop-off point.”

“He wanted to improve his chances of getting a ride during peak hours.”

“On Android, the fare was ₹290.79 ($3.35)”.

“On iPhone, the fare was ₹342.47.($4)”

Another user, named Sudhir, highlighted on X, “Same pickup point, destination & time but 2 different phones get 2 different rates. It happens with me as I always get higher rates on my Uber as compared to my daughter’s phone. So most of the time, I request her to book my Uber. Does this happen with you also? What is the hack?”

Same pickup point, destination & time but 2 different phones get 2 different rates. It happens with me as I always get higher rates on my Uber as compared to my daughter’s phone. So most of the time, I request her to book my Uber. Does this happen with you also? What is the hack? pic.twitter.com/bFqMT0zZpW — SUDHIR (@seriousfunnyguy) December 23, 2024

Uber's response

Uber earlier denied these allegations, arguing there were differences in the two rides highlighted by the user.

“Multiple differences in these two rides impact the prices. The pick-up point, ETA, and drop-off point on these requests vary, which will cause different fares. Uber does not personalise trip pricing based on a rider’s cell phone manufacturer.”