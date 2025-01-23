A mysterious illness has struck the Rajouri district in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, claiming 17 lives. Medical authorities have rushed to the area to investigate the cause of the illness.

Advertisment

The 17 deaths in Badhaal, about 55 km from Rajouri town, took place between December 7 and January 19.

Special inter-ministerial team formed to probe ‘mysterious disease’

The central government has taken cognisance of the situation and a special inter-ministerial team has been formed to probe the 'mysterious' disease.

Advertisment

Authorities have screened 9000-10,000 houses to gather data. The Indian Army has been deployed to the area to provide essential supplies including food, water and shelter to the residents.

Also read | India | Jalgaon Pushpak Express accident: Death toll rises to 13, several injured

NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control), and ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) teams are deployed for investigation.

Advertisment

Recovery becomes tough once the brain gets involved

Dr Amarjeet Singh Bhatia, Principal of Government Medical College Rajouri said that a common factor among the deaths is the involvement of the brain and damage to the nervous system.

"Forensic departments from Chandigarh and Lucknow, and teams from MHA are present here. A common factor in all the deaths is the involvement of the brain and damage to the nervous system," Dr Bhatia said.

Also read | Trump re-designates Iranian-backed Houthi rebels as ‘foreign terrorist organisation’

Emphasising the recovery rate of the people affected by this 'unidentified disease’, Bhatia said, “Out of nine patients that were admitted to GMC Rajouri, five recovered. We have conducted preventive CT scans also, but recovery becomes tough once the brain gets involved.”

"We are hoping to find the cause (behind the illness) soon. We will educate the people and raise awareness among them like not to exchange foods," he added.

'Not a public health emergency'

Dr M L Raina, CMO Rajouri, said that as per the test reports, there is no need to declare a 'public health emergency.

“We have checked the system so that there are no problems. You can see that everything has been cleared from our side. The viral test results are still positive. None of them have come. All are negative. Even if we go to the vectorology side, it is negative. If we go to the viral side, it is negative. There is no public health emergency," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)