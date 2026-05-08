/TCS sexual abuse and 'conversion' case: Key accused Nida Khan arrested from a flat in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra police on Thursday (May 7) arrested Nida Khan, key accused in the Nashik TCS 'conversion' and sexual harassment case. Khan has been on the run since the incident came to light last month.

According to the police Khan was arrested from a flat in Kaiser Colony in Naregaon area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar where she was staying with her parents, brother and aunt for the past four days. A surveillance of the flat by the police for two days led to the arrest of Khan.

Nashik SIT, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Commissionerate and the Crime Branch jointly led the operation to arrest Khan.

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An official statement release by the police after the arrest read, “Accused Nida Khan, wanted in Devlali Camp Police Station Crime Register No. 156/26, has been taken into custody from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. As per Section 43(5) of the BNSS, she is being produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for transit remand proceedings.”

What is the TCS Nashik case

The alleged sexual harassment at TCS Nashik came to light when a woman complained that a man started a relationship with her on the pretext of marriage. This opened up a Pandora's Box as more women came forward with sexual harassment allegations. Women said that the accused touched them inappropriately and said obscene things. The incidents happened between February 2022 and March 2026.

The incident is under investigation, and the company’s HR manager, Nida Khan, has been named as one of the key accused and has reportedly gone into hiding.

The ongoing investigation is also probing complaints of forcing women into religious conversion after entering relationships with them.