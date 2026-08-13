/Tamil Nadu: Vijay Govt inks MoUs for potential investment of $7 bn, 100K jobs

The Tamil Nadu Government, led by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, announced that it inked 97 investment Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with a cumulative potential value of Rs 67,542 crores and the potential to generate over 100,000 jobs. These MoUs span sectors such as automotive, renewables, life sciences, electronics, R&D, data centres, footwear manufacturing, and space technology, among others. Hosted in Chennai, the event titled 'Vettri (Victory) Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2026' is the first such investment-related initiative by the TVK-led coalition government, which completed three months at the helm of the Southern Indian state.

Speaking at the event presided over by Chief Minister Vijay, Industries Minister Keerthana said that their government does not take investors' trust and faith in Tamil Nadu lightly. "Before you sign an MoU, you look at the numbers, evaluate the risk, compare us against other states, countries and decide that Tamil Nadu is where you want to put your capital... If you have trusted us with your capital, we have an obligation to make sure that capital moves quickly, productively and predictably," she said, highlighting that the Chief Minister had envisioned a $1.5 trillion Tamil Nadu state economy by 2036.

Citing the cumulative investment MoUs inked during the first 100days of their Government, Minister Keerthana said that the commitments exceeded Rs 1 lakh crore ($10.5 bn) and that they had the potential to generate over 1.2 lakh jobs. She added that the new Government had inked MoUs with companies, built partnerships with foreign institutions, inaugurated Global Capability Centres, and the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a footwear manufacturing project in Karur.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Notable investment MoUs

Australia-based Avid Group has proposed to invest in various sectors including urban infrastructure, tourism, healthcare, and mining equipment manufacturing in Tamil Nadu over the next five years. In the first phase, it is said that the firm would invest Rs.7,000 crore and create direct and indirect employment for over 12,000 individuals.

JK Tyres would be expanding its tyre manufacturing facility in Kanchipuram district with an investment commitment of Rs 5,143 crore and a potential employment opportunity for over 3,500 individuals.

German firm Daimler, which manufactures commercial vehicles at its facility at Kanchipuram, is set to upgrade its 400-acre manufacturing facility to undertake design and R&D of commercial vehicles. This MoU in this regard was inked with a stated potential investment of Rs 4,000 crores and the potential to generate 400 jobs.

Japanese firm YKK, which is a leading manufacturer of zippers and fasteners, has committed to set up a manufacturing unit in Tiruvallur. The investment commitment is for Rs 1,651 crores, and the project has the potential to generate over 4,300 jobs.

Electric two-wheeler maker Ultraviolette has committed to set up a plant for electric two-wheelers in Krishnagiri district, with an investment commitment of Rs 779 crores and the potential to create 4,000 jobs.