Tamil Nadu sees highest spike of 6,472 cases, tally inches towards 2 lakh mark

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 6,472 fresh COVID infections, the highest single day spike, with the tally inching towards two lakh cases while death toll touched 3,232 with 88 fatalities, the government said.

More than three fourths of the fresh cases were from districts other than Chennai, which continued to clock lower numbers, and of the dead, 77 had co-morbidities and 11 none, a health department bulletin said.

A 24-year old woman, and three men, aged 26, 35 and 94 were among the fresh victims of the deadly virus.

Tamil Nadu's COVID tally and Chennai's share of it inched towards two lakh and one lakh mark respectively.

The state's case count stood at 1,92,964 while that of Chennai touched 90,900, including 1,336 reported on Thursday.

As many as 5,210 patients were discharged in a single day, the highest so far, and the cumulative recoveries and active cases stood at 1,36,793 and 52,939 respectively.