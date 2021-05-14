Tamil Nadu: Lockdown tightened further, night and weekend curfew to remain in place

With over 31,000 daily COVID-19 cases in the state and nearly 7,000 cases in Chennai city, the Tamil Nadu government has imposed restrictions in addition to the ongoing lockdown from May 10 to 24.

The decision to tighten the lockdown measures has been taken after consent from representatives of all major political parties, in an all-party meeting held on Thursday. As of Friday evening, the government bulletin had reported 195,000 active cases.

All new curbs will come into place from 4 am on May 15 (Saturday) and will remain in place till May 24.

As per the new restrictions, the working hours of standalone grocery shops, supermarkets, meat shops, etc. will be from 6 am to 10 am. These shops must operate without air-conditioning and must permit only 50 per cent footfall. However, e-commerce services such as Dunzo and others will be allowed to deliver supplies from 6 am to10 am. Whereas, other E-commerce firms would be permitted to deliver goods between 2 pm and 6 pm.

While fuel stations, ATMs and medical shops will be open, all other stores including footpath vendors selling vegetables, flowers have been asked to go under lockdown. Tea shops too would remain closed too.

E-pass has been made mandatory for domestic and even inter-district travellers (who are going for essentials such as weddings, funerals, caregiving for elderly etc.) and is to be availed on eregister.tnega.org. The E-pass would be required from 6 am of May 17.

The existing night curfew from 10 pm to 4 am and the Sunday total lockdown will continue to be in effect.