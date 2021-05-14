Cyclone Tauktae to hit southern India, heavy rains predicted in 3 states

File photo Photograph:( Reuters )
Parts of South India will be on the receiving end of extremely heavy rainfall caused by the soon-to-be Cyclone Tauktae over the next 2-3 days.
A well-marked low-pressure area that was located near Lakshadweep early on Friday concentrated into a depression during the morning hours. This cyclonic disturbance will gradually intensify into a cyclonic storm by Sunday (May 16).
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Red' alert for Kerala today and for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Saturday.
Parts of South India will be on the receiving end of extremely heavy rainfall caused by the soon-to-be Cyclone Tauktae over the next 2-3 days. Accordingly, heavy rain and flood alerts have been issued across multiple districts in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
"#CycloneTauktae UPDATE- 53 #NDRF teams committed, 24 teams pre-deployment, 29 teams standby-ready for 5 states Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra," tweeted Director-General of NDRF Satya Pradhan.
#CycloneTauktae UPDATE— ѕαtчα prαdhαnसत्य नारायण प्रधान ସତ୍ଯପ୍ରଧାନ-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) May 14, 2021
14/5/2021- @NDRFHQ
🔸53 #NDRF teams committed
🔸24 teams pre-deployment
🔸29 teams standby-ready
🔸For 5 states
🔸Kerala,Ktka,TN,
🔸Guj,Maharashtra @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PIBHomeAffairs @BhallaAjay26 @ANI @PIBTvpm @PIBBengaluru @PIBAhmedabad @PIBMumbai pic.twitter.com/1ZBvE9YVIS
In a tweet, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked authorities and people to follow the guidelines issued by the state disaster management authority.
Red Alert!— Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 13, 2021
14 May - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta
15 May - Malappuram, Kozhikkode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasargod
Follow guidelines issued by @KeralaSDMA. pic.twitter.com/fZ560UWogx
