Cyclone Tauktae to hit southern India, heavy rains predicted in 3 states

A well-marked low-pressure area that was located near Lakshadweep early on Friday concentrated into a depression during the morning hours. This cyclonic disturbance will gradually intensify into a cyclonic storm by Sunday (May 16).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Red' alert for Kerala today and for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Parts of South India will be on the receiving end of extremely heavy rainfall caused by the soon-to-be Cyclone Tauktae over the next 2-3 days. Accordingly, heavy rain and flood alerts have been issued across multiple districts in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

"#CycloneTauktae UPDATE- 53 #NDRF teams committed, 24 teams pre-deployment, 29 teams standby-ready for 5 states Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra," tweeted Director-General of NDRF Satya Pradhan.

In a tweet, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked authorities and people to follow the guidelines issued by the state disaster management authority.

Red Alert!



14 May - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta



15 May - Malappuram, Kozhikkode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasargod



