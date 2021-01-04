Tamil Nadu gets past 8 lakh COVID-19 recoveries; new cluster emerges in Chennai hotels

Tamil Nadu has made significant progress in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as the state surpassed 8 lakh (8,00,429) recoveries on Sunday. The active cases in the state stand at 8,127( 1% of total reported cases), which is among the lowest when compared with the worst hit states in India.

However, a recent cluster that has emerged in some of the upscale hotels in Chennai city has been a cause for concern, at a time when the state has opened up almost entirely. 4392 staff of star hotels and other hotels were tested and 125 of those samples returned positive, 2014 returned negative, while 491 results are awaited.

Of the 2226 employees of star hotels in the city, 1303 employees were tested and 114 have returned positive. In the case of other category hotels there are 4190 staff, of which 11 tested positive, from the 1417 tests conducted.

According to Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr. J. Radhakrishnan, such routine testing would be carried out over the next three weeks, as a measure of abundant precaution. Testing of staff would be carried out at hotels that have banquet halls, marriage halls, hostels, colleges, hostels for working men and women etc.

Recently, another cluster had emerged in the IIT-Madras campus, largely owing to a common dining area that catered to over 700 persons. Following inspections on campus, it was decided to provide food in the student's rooms.

On Sunday, the state health bulletin reported 867 new cases, of which, 236 were from Chennai. Ten deaths were added, thus taking the death toll to 12,156.

Of the nearly 2300 persons who travelled into the state from the UK, between November 25th and December 23rd, 21,146 persons have been traced. 44 of them have tested positive as on Sunday and the results of seven persons are awaited.