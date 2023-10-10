Tamil Nadu: Explosion at fireworks unit kills 10, injures several

Ten people were killed and several were injured in an explosion at a fireworks unit in Tamil Nadu on Monday (Oct 9), becoming the second such accident in the last five days in the south Indian state.

Rescue personnel said that several firefighters took hours to bring the fire under control. The official said: "It took more than two-and-a-half hours to put out the fire. It was a very bad accident."

Some of the victims have not been identified. The charred bodies were sent to the Ariyalur Government College Hospital. As per reports, those who received injuries and are critical have been sent to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

Police said that the incident took place at the Yaazh FireWorks in the Thirumanur area of Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district.

As per the initial investigation, when the explosion occurred inside the factory, unskilled workers were mixing chemicals.

Police said that more than 20 workers were inside. As quoted by local media, a police officer, who did not wish to be named, said: "Just this morning three new women began working here. They are among those dead."

Rajendran, who is said to be the factory's owner, and his son-in-law were charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Explosive Substances Act.

The officer said, "Both have been arrested."

Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed condolences to those who lost their lives in the accident. The chief minister announced ₹3 lakh for the families who have lost a member and ₹1 lakh for those severely injured in the form of compensation.

Just a few days back, 13 people died and four were injured in a massive fire that broke out at a firecracker shop in Attibele in rural Bengaluru last Saturday.

