/Tamil Nadu election result: TVK's Felix Gerald shuns alliance speculations, says will form government on its own

Counting is underway for the Tamil Nadu elections along with other three states Assam, West Bengal and Kerala. While BJP leads in in Assam and West Bengal and looks comfortable to form the government with a complete majority, Actor-turned politician Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is leading in Tamil Nadu. However, there are speculations it may fall marginally short of the majority of 118 seats to form the government.

This raises speculations of TVK going for an alliance in the state to form the government. But the party’s national spokesperson Felix Gerald on Monday expressed confidence of his party forming the government on its own by reaching the magical number.

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Slamming the DMK and AIDMK, Gerald said, "DMK was running about in a dark room, now they know the reality, TVK will form govt on its own."

“They may have experience of 50 or 75 years, but they have got experience only in looting the state,” he said further.

TVK Leads in counting

Actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is leading in over 100 seats leaving behind AIADMK and DMK-led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, its main rival. If TVK wins, the citadel of Dravidian politics for over 50 years, dominated by the DMK and AIADMK, will see an end.

Out of the 234 seats TVK was leading on 108 seats, followed by AIADMK 75 and DMK 52 seats.