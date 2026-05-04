Counting is on for the four state elections, Assam West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. While BJP is leading in two of the states Assam and West Bengal with a comfortable margin to form the government, in Tamil Nadu superstar Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is sitting on a comfortable lead of 105 seats. However, early trend was showing TVK behind in the race to form the government which disappointed some of the fans of Thalapathy Vijay as he is popularly known.

One of his fans after seeing TVK fall behind in the race, went to the extent of trying to kill himself by slitting his throat, reported Times of India.

Mahendra, 28, a resident of Krishnagiri attempted to kill himself by slitting his throat after hearing rumours that the actor would lose the assembly election.

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"Onlookers rescued him and took him to Krishnagiri Government Medical College and Hospital, where he is receiving intensive treatment," an officer at the Krishnagiri town police station was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

TVK Leads in counting

Actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is leading in over 100 seats leaving behind AIADMK and DMK-led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, its main rival. If TVK wins, the citadel of Dravidian politics for over 50 years, dominated by the DMK and AIADMK, will see an end.