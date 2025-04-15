Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday stepped up his attack on the Centre making a strong pitch to give the State more autonomy in the decisions it takes. This comes in the wake of the run-ins that the DMK-led government has had with Governor RN Ravi over the clearance of various bills passed by the State assembly.

Advertisment

The Chief Minister moved a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to appoint a high-level committee that will recommend new State autonomy and retrieve the rights of the State. The committee will be headed by Retired Justice Kurian Joseph and include retired IAS Ashok Vardan Shetty and Mu Nagarajan.

The committee will research and submit an interim report to the State by the end of January 2026, and a full report will be submitted within two years. The committee will also give recommendations on strengthening the relationship between the State and the Union Government.

Addressing the Assembly today, Stalin said, "We have lost many students due to the NEET exam. We have continuously opposed the NEET exam. In the name of the triple language policy, the Union Government is trying to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu. Since we have denied NEP, the Union Government has not released Rs 2500 crore to the State. In such a situation, education must be brought under the State list."

Advertisment

Also read | BJP slams Stalin, accuses him of insulting PM Modi by skipping Tamil Nadu event

The opposition staged a walk-out from the assembly and accused the Chief Minister of indulging in doublespeak.

"Even after CM's 110 statement, the Speaker denied us a chance to speak; this act is against democracy. The 110 statement is the same one that was brought by CM's father (Karunanidhi ) decades back. They were silent when education was transferred to the concurrent list from the state list despite being in power, and now they are raising their voice," said AIDMK MLA RB Udaykumar.

Advertisment

The BJP also opposed the resolution brought by TN CM MK Stalin for setting up the high-level committee to form to protect state rights.

"Today, CM brought a resolution under the 110 statement to get full autonomy to the state. We cannot accept it, BJP opposed it and we walked out from the Assembly," said Nainar Nagendran, Tamil Nadu BJP Chief.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits for grammar and punctuation. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.