The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday for skipping Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official engagements in the state, and alleged that his absence was deliberate and politically motivated.

Launching a scathing attack on CM for skipping PM’s official programme in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai accused Stalin of “insulting” Prime Minister Modi.

Stalin was in Udhagamandalam (Ooty) to unveil a government hospital and said he had informed the PM about his inability to attend the latter’s programme in Rameswaram.

PM Modi inaugurated the new Pamban Bridge at Rameswaram, besides launching other initiatives worth over ₹8,000 crore.

“We have sought an appointment to present the memorandum on the delimitation... Since I am taking part in this government function, I have conveyed to the PM about my inability to take part in his meeting and deputed our Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and Raja Kannappan,” Stalin said.

“Through this meeting and through you, I hereby seek the Prime Minister to allay the fears of delimitation,” Stalin said earlier in the day.

‘CM has failed in his constitutional duty’: Annamalai

Annamalai said it was a matter of regret that CM Stalin was not present at the PM’s event.

“The reason given by him (CM) is not acceptable. He knows about PM’s arrival, as the discussions were happening for long.”

“The Prime Minister did not go to New Delhi directly from Sri Lanka but came here to dedicate projects. That being the case, it is the primary duty of the CM to welcome the PM,” Annamalai said at a press briefing.

“The chief minister has failed in his constitutional duty. He has insulted the Prime Minister, who came to Tamil Nadu with the intention of launching development works for the benefit of the people. He should apologise to the people of Tamil Nadu,” the BJP leader said.

The BJP “strongly condemns” the CM skipping the event, he said while accusing Stalin of doing politics.

“He went to Ooty since it is hot in Rameswaram, and he can’t bear the heat,” he said.

Annamalai also dismissed Stalin’s concern over the delimitation process as “drama” and accused him of doing politics even during a central event meant for public welfare. The BJP said the Centre has shown unwavering commitment to Tamil Nadu’s development, and Stalin’s absence was a disrespect to that effort.

