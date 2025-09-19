/Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates American firm’s $65 million data centre in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated American firm Equinix’s Data Centre near the Southern Indian city of Chennai. He was accompanied by State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, top government officials, and company representatives. Situated in the SIPCOT IT park in Siruseri, the data centre has been established at a cost of Rs. 574 crore ($65 million). This comes at a time when several multinational firms are setting up their Global Capability Centre (GCCs) and data centres across major cities in India.

Headquartered in the US, Equinix is a digital infrastructure company that provides connectivity solutions to global businesses. With the aim of providing an optimal infrastructure for Artificial Intelligence and new generation technologies, the firm has established and operates data centre in multiple nations.

According to the Tamil Nadu government, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this project was signed during the Investors’ Meet held in July 2022, and the foundation stone for this project was laid back then by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

As per the Indian Government’s revised 2024-25 GDP estimate, Tamil Nadu has recorded 11.19%, the highest growth rate in the country. Notably, this double-digit growth has returned to the southern Indian state after a period of 14 years. The Tamil Nadu Government has set a target of making the state a $1 trillion economy by the end of this decade.

