Tamil Nadu: Building under renovation collapses in Chennai, workers feared trapped

A 100-year-old building that was undergoing renovation collapsed suddenly on Wednesday (April 19) at noon, in Chennai's Parry's locality. The incident took place in a crowded area and those in the vicinity were quick to alert the police and fire and rescue department.

Rescue personnel are on site and are working on clearing the rubble. Details are emerging about a handful of workers who were present in the building and carrying out renovation work, they are feared trapped under the debris.

This is an emerging story and will be updated

