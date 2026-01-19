/Tamil Nadu bans ‘Almond Kit’ cough syrup after toxic chemical found — Details inside

The government of Tamil Nadu has banned the manufacture, sale, distribution and consumption of the cough syrup known as 'Almond Kit' after the presence of the highly toxic chemical ethylene glycol was found in the laboratory tests, the state's drug control body confirmed in a press release.

According to the news agency IANS, officials said the syrup is manufactured in Bihar, and it was discovered to be contaminated with ethylene glycol, a substance known to cause severe and sometimes deadly health complications.

Tamil Nadu Drug Control Directorate orders the removal of the product

The Tamil Nadu Drug Control Directorate cautioned that consuming the syrup could cause acute kidney failure, as well as damage to the brain and lungs, and, may prove fatal in severe cases.

Following the findings, the Directorate ordered all medical shops, distributors, hospitals and pharmacies across the state to immediately remove the product from sale. Any party involved in supplying or selling the syrup has been told to inform the authorities without delay.

Consumers have been urged to verify the batch number AL24002 and strictly refrain from using the syrup. Those who currently possess the medication have been advised to contact officials for instructions on its safe disposal.

The Directorate has stepped up inspections and monitoring at pharmacies and hospitals statewide to ensure the contaminated product is fully withdrawn from circulation. For queries, complaints or additional guidance, members of the public have been asked to reach the Directorate via WhatsApp at 94458 65400. The ban follows earlier incidents in India involving contaminated medicinal syrups that led to serious consequences.