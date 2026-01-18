Why preventive heart screening can’t wait till 50 anymore: Here's what doctors warned

Heart diseases are rising globally, particularly affecting young adults due to a shift in lifestyle that includes sedentary habits, high stress, and increased diabetes/hypertension. Compared to Western populations, Indians show higher risks and earlier onset of heart attacks and cardiac risk among young adults. It is mostly exacerbated by factors like air pollution, substance abuse, and potentially COVID-19 aftereffects, necessitating urgent prevention through diet, exercise, and stress management.

Medical experts also warn that cardiac conditions are no longer limited to the elderly, with a growing number of cases being reported among people in their 30s and 40s. Highlighting the shift, Dr Joy Shome, Head of TAVI/TAVR at CK Birla Hospitals, BM Birla Heart Hospital, stated that lifestyle changes and modern-day stress are playing a major role in raising cardiac risk among younger age groups. Sedentary routines, unhealthy diets, smoking and poorly controlled metabolic conditions are emerging as key contributors.

“Heart disease is no longer a condition of old age. We are increasingly seeing heart attacks and cardiac risk factors in people as young as their 30s and 40s, often driven by stress, sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, smoking, and uncontrolled metabolic conditions. At this age, preventive heart screening becomes crucial rather than optional," Dr Joy Shome said.

Tests can uncover hidden coronary artery disease

Dr Shome emphasised that preventive heart screening should no longer be considered as optional at this stage of life. He noted that basic evaluations such as blood pressure checks, cholesterol and lipid profiles, blood sugar levels, and body measurements, such as waist circumference. Tests like ECGs and echocardiograms may also aid in identifying silent abnormalities, while advanced investigations can uncover hidden coronary artery disease in high-risk individuals.