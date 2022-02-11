Talks of all-cash deal between Adani and Zee Media utterly false and baseless

The Zee Media group has out-rightly rejected all the rumour being circulated in the media of any acquisition deal between Adani Group and Dr Subhash Chandra.

News of talks between Gautam Adani and Subhash Chandra related to the acquisition of Zee Media by Adani Enterprises in an all-cash deal is false, said the Zee Media management.

"In the greater interest of the public and the minority stakeholders, we would like to reiterate and clarify that no such agreement is there between Mr Gautam Adani and Dr Subhash Chandra," said Ronak Jatwala, official spokesperson for the company.

He added, "These speculations are leading to some unwarranted stock trading, and we sense a mal-intent behind this."

Meanwhile, Zee Media has demanded that there should be a probe by the Securities and Exchange Board of India into the matter and the culprits are penalised.

Zee Media further highlighted that the promoter group has in fact its stake in the company recently via share warrant.

A couple of days ago, a fake report was being passed by a Twitter user by the name of Anurag Chaturvedi said that there was an agreement between Zee Media and Adani Enterprises and that Adani Group has bought a stake in Zee Media in an all-cash deal. The claim was out-rightly rejected by Zee Media company management.