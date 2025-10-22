/Suspected ULFA (I) terrorist killed in Arunachal Pradesh encounter, Search operation underway

A suspected terrorist of the banned outfit ULFA (Independent) was shot dead during a fierce exchange of fire with security forces led by Assam Rifles personnel in the Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Police sources indicated that the encounter occurred at the 6 Mile area under the Namsai police station.

Acting on intelligence inputs about the presence of six to seven ULFA (I) cadres in the 6 Mile Lekang Khampti area, the Assam Rifles launched a search operation. As the team neared the suspected hideout, the militants opened fire, prompting security forces to retaliate, according to a report in NDTV.

Search operation underway

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Amid the gunfire between security forces and militants, one suspected terrorist was killed, and the rest fled from the location. After the gunfire, an HK series automatic rifle, one grenade, and three bags were recovered from the encounter site.

The police stated that a search operation is still underway, and security forces are using a chopper, drone, and tracker dogs to trace.

The group of suspected ULFA ( I) terrorists was from the same group that had recently carried out an attack at an army COB in Kakopathar in eastern Assam's Tinsukia district last week, sources said.

Trending Stories