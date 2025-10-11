/Supreme Court's Diwali bonanza: Sale and bursting of firecrackers permitted for 5 days in Delhi NCR

The Supreme Court of India on Friday (Oct 11) allowed the sale and bursting of firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) for five days during Diwali festival. Notably the permission has been granted for five days, on a trial basis. This could mark Capital’s first festival season with legal fireworks in years despite concerns from environmentalists and experts.

However, the bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran reserved its order on whether to lift complete ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR. The Union government had proposed firecrackers be allowed under a tightly regulated framework permitting only “green firecrackers”.

The bench while giving the permission said, “for the time being, we will allow it during the five days of Diwali on a trial basis…However, we will confine it to certain time limits”.

A detailed enforcement plan restricting sales to licensed traders and barring online platforms from facilitating firecracker sales in Delhi-NCR was presented by solicitor General Tushar Mehta to the apex court on behalf of the Centre. The plan also said that Traditional crackers would remain banned and requested the relaxation be for all festivals.

A time frame to burst crackers - between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali - was also put forward by Mehta to the Supreme Court. While for New Year's Eve it was requested between 11.45 pm and 12.30 am, and for Gurpurab it was for an hour.