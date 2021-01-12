Supreme Court puts three farms laws on hold; forms committee to hold talks

Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of three farms laws until further orders and formed a committee to hold talks.

Chief Justice of India had said that a committee is being formed to have a clearer picture.

"We don't want to hear arguments that farmers will not go to the committee. We are looking to solve the problem," India's Chief Justice SA Bobde said.

On Tuesday, India's apex court began hearing several petitions challenging the three farm laws passed by the Parliament and removal of protesting farmers from Delhi's borders.

"This committee will be for us. All of you people who are expected to solve the issue will go before this committee. It will not pass an order or punish you, it will only submit a report to us," India's CJI added.

Advocate ML Sharma who had filed a plea challenging the farm laws had told the top court that farmers have said they will not appear before any committee constituted by the court.

"We are concerned about the validity of the laws and also about protecting life and property of citizens affected by protests. We are trying to solve the problem in accordance with the powers we have. One of the powers we have is to suspend the legislation and make a committee," Bobde said.