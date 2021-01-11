'Extremely disappointed': SC pulls up Centre for handling farmers' protest

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Central government for its handling of the farmers' protest against the recently-approved farm, saying it is "extremely disappointed" and an expert committee will be constituted to resolve the deadlock.

Watch |

The top court also considered staying the implementation of the three laws and refused to give the government extra time for finding a solution.

Also read | I’m a farmer’s son, know more about agriculture than Rahul Gandhi: Rajnath Singh

"We have given you long rope, Mr Attorney General, please don't lecture us on patience," a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the bench has made "harsh" observations on the government's handling of the crisis to which the top court replied, "that was the most the innocuous factual thing for us to say".

The SC said that it was "extremely disappointed" with the negotiation process and told the Centre that state government are "rebelling" against the laws.

"We don't want to make any stray observations on your negotiations but we are extremely disappointed with the process," the top court said.

The SC also asked the parties to suggest names of former chief justices that can head the panel