Supreme Court of India to release glossary of inappropriate gendered terms

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud revealed on Wednesday (March 15) that the Supreme Court of India would soon release a legal glossary of inappropriate gendered terms. Justice Chandrachud was speaking at a belated celebration of International Women's Day organised by Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee, said media reports.

He said that the glossary was a mission he undertook a few years ago and was nearing its completion. Justice Chandrachud drew attention at the use of words in court matters which denigrate women

“For instance, I have come across judgments which have referred to a woman as a ‘concubine’ when she is in a relationship. Women have been called 'keeps' in judgements where there were applications for quashing of FIRs under the Domestic Violence Act and Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code,” he said.

India's top judge added that the purpose of the list was not to belittle judges but to make everyone understand “our problems within the mind.” These, he said, were preconceived notions, biases and more

“Unless we are open about these facets, it will be difficult for us to evolve as a society,” said Justice Chadrachud.

He revealed that the glossary was prepared by a committee chaired by Moushumi Bhattacharya. Other people who were involved in making of the glassary were Delhi High Court Judge Justice Prathiba M. Singh, former judges Prabha Sridevan and Gita Mittal, and Jhuma Sen, Advocate, Calcutta High Court and Supreme Court, also an adjunct faculty member at the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences in Kolkata.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.