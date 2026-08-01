/Supreme Court directs DNA identification of Indians killed while serving in Russian Army

The Supreme Court on Friday (July 01) directed the Centre to conduct DNA tests to identify the remains of Indian nationals who died while fighting in the Ukraine war as part of the Russian armed forces.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana was hearing a petition filed by families of 26 Indians. The petitioners alleged that the men were taken into the Russian military after travelling to the country in search of employment.

The court directed the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure DNA profiling of the remains before sending the bodies back to India. It also asked the ministry to appoint a nodal officer to assist the affected families in filing compensation claims with Russian authorities.

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The order came after the Centre informed the court that around 80 Indians who had joined the Russian Army were either dead or missing. The government said Russian authorities had confirmed 51 deaths so far.

20 bodies yet to return

Of the 51 confirmed deaths, the bodies of 29 Indians have been repatriated to India, while two others were cremated locally in Russia. The remains of another 20 deceased Indians are yet to be brought back.

The Centre also told the court that five Indians had been officially confirmed as missing by Russian authorities. The whereabouts of another 24 remain unknown.

“In the event of casualty, MEA will arrange DNA test of the mortal remains with that of family members for identification of dead body and on doing such exercise of DNA test, the body shall be handed over to the family members,” the Supreme Court said.

The court issued the direction after some petitioners raised concerns that their requests for DNA testing were not being addressed. Their lawyer claimed that coffins were being sent back containing flesh and bones, raising doubts about the identities of the remains.

The Centre rejected the allegation and said the lawyer was “misleading” the court. It said the Indian Embassy in Moscow had accepted requests from families seeking DNA tests and had facilitated the process with Russian authorities.

29 Indians still untraced

The government also informed the court that Russia's Deputy Defence Minister had told the Indian Ambassador that recovering the remains was extremely difficult because the bodies were located in active conflict zones facing regular drone attacks and explosions.

According to the Centre, around 219 Indian nationals had reportedly joined the Russian armed forces. Of them, 139 have since been discharged early from their contracts with the Russian Army.

The government said 80 Indians remain in the category of those who either died or are missing. Of these, 51 have been confirmed dead, while 29 remain untraced.