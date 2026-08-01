/Commonwealth TT Championships 2026: Min Hyung Jee beats India’s Nithya Shree Mani to reach QFs

While Manush Shah maintained his winning streak in the singles R16 match against compatriot Jash Modi on Saturday, Australia’s Min Hyung ended Nithya Shree Mani's run with a 4-2 win in the women’s R16 singles event at the ongoing 22nd Commonwealth TT Championships 2026. The Indian women’s star failed to make the most of the start, losing this fixture 4-2. While Min Hyung qualified for the quarterfinals, India’s Nithya Shree was knocked out of the singles competition.

Solid start but Nothing Beyond

India’s Nithya Shree began brilliantly and won the opener 11-5 to take an early lead in this singles R16 match. Quick returns from the Indian and several unforced errors from her Aussie opponent ensured Nithya started well; however, she failed to make the most of her lead, as Min Hyung bounced back in the second game to level the scores (1-1).

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Quick reflexes and table courage helped the Aussie TT star put Nithya on the back foot, despite the Indian closing in on taking a lead late into the second game. Min Hyung faced a stern challenge but eventually won it 15-13. While she looked like she was taking a lead heading into the third game, Nithya forced her to stay on her feet.

To-and-fro in the third game kept it interesting before Min Hyung took a lead to win it 11-9 and take a 2-1 lead in this match.

Nithya finally found her mojo in the fourth game, as she made a comeback to win it 11-6 and level the scores 2-2. As it was a best-of-seven contest, with the one winning the first four games taking this match – the two opponents were not ready to let this chance slip.

Australia’s Min Hyung turned out to be the better player at the end, as not only did she win the fifth game 11-7, but she also wrapped up a win for herself with a convincing 11-8 win in the sixth game to win the match 4-2.