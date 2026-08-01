/Commonwealth TT Championships 2026: Manush Shah beats Jash Modi in R16

Manush Shah, who inspired India’s comeback against Malaysia during the gold medal event, was once again on top of his game against Jash Modi in the singles R16 match at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. The match, which started at 10:15 AM on Table 1, saw Manush dominate his opponent in an all-Indian fixture at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026. Manush beat Modi 4-0 to advance to the quarterfinal.

No Stopping Manush at CTTC

Manush was superior in his technique, winning more total points across four games. Manush took an early lead in the first game with his third-ball attacks and strong forehand loops to win the opener 11-7. Manush left little room for Modi to make a comeback, but he didn’t bow down in the second game, coming down hard on the gold medal winner.

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Jash Modi responded well by altering his service variations and targeting Manush’s backhand wing to bounce back, but eventually lost the game 11-9. That win helped him take a 2-0 lead.



Despite leading, he raised his tempo, showed dominant court courage and allowed Jash fewer clean winners. As a result, Manush beat him in the third game (11-6) to take a 3-0 lead in this R16 match.