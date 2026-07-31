/Commonwealth TT Championships 2026: India beat Australia in mixed doubles R32 to extend winning run

A day after the Indian men’s and women’s teams won gold medals against Malaysia in a thrilling show at the ongoing 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in New Delhi, the mixed doubles team of Ronit Bhanja and Anusha Kutumbale secured a comfortable 3-1 win over Australia’s Nicholas Wen Zheng Lum and Yangzi Liu. The R32 match against Australia saw the Indian mixed doubles team showcase outstanding coordination and tactical composure to stay ahead and qualify for the next round.

The match saw India take an early lead in the first game, winning it 11-9. The Indian pair used sharp third-ball attacks early on before the Australian duo rallied back to keep the hosts on their toes. However, despite a steady comeback from the Aussies, Ronit and Anusha won the opener for India.

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The second game was all about the Indian pair, who beat their opponents 11-6 to take a 2-0 lead in this R32 match. The two Indian players controlled the rally tempo from the service receive, keeping their noses in front and Australia on the back foot. With one foot already into the round, India needed a win in the next game to seal the victory. They, however, were made to wait as Australia surprisingly bounced back in the next game, making it 2-1.



The Aussie pair responded aggressively in the third game, targeting deep backhand angles to disrupt India’s rhythm and won it 11-7 to stay alive in the competition.

Decisive Finish

The Indian duo of Ronit and Anusha kept their composure in what turned out to be the final game between the two countries. A closely contested fourth game saw both pairs tied down the stretch, but Bhanja's forehand winners at 9-9 ensured two more points for India and a clinical win.

