/Supreme Court begins hearing on petitions filed after October 10 protests in Delhi

The Supreme Court on Thursday commenced hearing on a batch of pleas linked to the October 10 protests in Delhi. The petitions challenge the detention and harassment of peaceful protesters, including lawyers and journalists. Relevant authorities of the government have filed their responses before the Court to the pleas on which the Court had earlier sought responses.

The hearing comes after the Supreme Court agreed to the Centre’s request for an extension until Thursday to respond to two pleas — one seeking contempt action against authorities for alleged disobedience of the Court’s October 8 order, which had virtually lifted a “complete ban” affecting Delhi Metro and railway services and other civic services during the protests, and a batch of other pleas challenging alleged detentions by the police, reported ANI.

Earlier, the bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant noted that there were essentially four sets of matters, directly or indirectly associated with the October 10 protest before the court.

It also directed senior Delhi Police officers to be present during the hearing and explain allegations of harassment and manhandling of women journalists during the ongoing protests.

Petitioners had alleged attacks and assaults on children and peaceful protesters by certain goons, and their garlanding by some supporters after they were granted bail just one day after being arrested.