The Supreme Court on Monday (November 2) allowed bursting certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on November 7 and 8; however, the blanket ban on firecrackers will be restored on November 9. The court announced that the use of firecrackers will be permitted between 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM and 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM on the two days, i.e., the one before and on Diwali day.

Supreme Court sets strict guidelines and timings

The court also directed that crackers cannot be set off within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes and any designated silence zones. These areas will be classified as 'No-Cracker Zones', with their boundaries marked on the ground and publicly announced. The same restriction shall also apply to educational institutions.



The Supreme Court also instructed relevant authorities to require all firecracker manufacturers and traders operating in Delhi-NCR to deposit a monetary security. Any breach of the court’s order will result in the forfeiture of that deposit.