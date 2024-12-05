New Delhi, India

Former Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, after surviving an assassination bid on Wednesday (Dec. 4), arrived at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib on Thursday (Dec. 5) to perform penance on the third consecutive day.

After the incident, the security has been beefed up at the holy Sikh shrine.

Badal was shot at in an assassination attempt outside the Golden Temple in the north Indian state of Punjab on Wednesday.

The assailant was identified by the police as Narain Singh Chaura.

Badal escaped unhurt, while Chaura was immediately overpowered by people around him at the entrance of the Sikh holy shrine in Amritsar.

Badal, the former Akali Dal president and ex-deputy chief minister of Punjab, is doing penance after being declared as ‘tankhahiya’ or guilty of religious misconduct in August.

The Akal Takht, the Supreme Court of Sikhs, announced its verdict against him over religious misconduct. As per the verdict, Badal will have to sit wearing sevadar’s robes in front of various gurudwaras across India's northern state of Punjab wearing a plaque around his neck for two days each.

The incident took place as Badal was sitting in his wheelchair outside Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) on the second day of his penance.

SAD targets Congress and AAP

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia slammed the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the assassination attempt on Badal, stating that the law and order situation in the state of Punjab is going out of control.

Majithia said that despite Chaura's criminal record, why was he not arrested earlier?

"It has come to light that the accused, Narain Singh Chaura, conducted a reconnaissance of Harmandir Sahib on December 3. Why was he not arrested earlier? What kind of police deployment is this? And you are praising the police? What shamelessness is this, Bhagwant Mann?," he said.

He further demanded a high court-monitored probe into the incident.

"The situation is out of control. If the police had apprehended the accused two days ago, I would have said things were under control. A high court-monitored probe is needed. If the police knew this man was roaming around, were they waiting for him to shoot?," he questioned.

