/Suicide or murder? Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar found dead at police headquarters

Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar was discovered dead at the state police headquarters in Agartala on Monday (July 20, 2026); officials confirmed. Soon after the incident, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, along with chief secretary J K Sinha and other senior government officials, visited the hospital.



However, the cause of his death is still uncertain. Meanwhile, initial findings suggested that Dhankar is expected to have shot himself with his own service pistol. He was quickly taken to Govind Ballabh Pant (GB) Hospital in Agartala, where doctors pronounced him dead.



"He was brought to the hospital at 12 pm. At that time, he had no pulse, no blood pressure, no sign of life. We tried for over 40 minutes by giving CPR, but could not revive him, and at 12:48, he was declared dead. Postmortem will reveal his cause of death," Pradip Bhowmik said. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the officer's death, with additional information still pending.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Who was Anurag Dhankar?

Anurag Dhankar, a distinguished 1994-batch Tripura cadre IPS officer, was appointed Director General of Police (DGP) in May 2025, having previously served as DGP (Intelligence). Throughout his career spanning over 30 years, he received prestigious honours, including the Police Medal for Meritorious Service and the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.



His career began in Tripura in 1995, where he held various critical roles, including AIGP (Headquarters), Superintendent of Police (Special Branch), and leadership positions in the West and South Tripura districts, as well as serving as the Longtharai Valley SDPO. His service extended internationally, including a 2003–2004 deployment with the United Nations Mission in Kosovo, alongside significant time on central deputation, which included serving as SP and DIG with the CBI from 2005 to 2013.