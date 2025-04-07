The CCTV footage of the molestation incident on the streets of Bengaluru has enraged many. The video on social media has irked residents of the city, others across the country have also asked for strict action to be taken against the perpetrator.

While speaking to the media, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, said, "I keep telling the police commissioner to be careful regularly. I have asked them to monitor all areas through patrolling. This is something I say almost every day."

He further added, "When some incidents happen here and there, of course, people's attention will be drawn towards them. Be it monsoon or winter, the cops are working 24X7. In such a big city, such incidents will happen. We will take the necessary legal action. I have spoken to the commissioner this morning, too."

The crime was captured on CCTV

In a video doing the rounds on social media, two women were seen walking down a narrow road, which is identified as Suddaguntepalya.

The man was seen walking fast, trying to chase the women; he grabbed one of the two and touched her inappropriately, and the women were trying to fight back. The other lady pulled her friend to safety away from the man; he eventually was seen fleeing the scene. All this was captured on the CCTV footage, which was installed in her lane.

The police are trying to nab the man, and an investigation is underway. The timestamp on the footage showed 1:52 AM. No report has been filed by the victim as yet. After learning details from the CCTV footage, police have registered a suo motu case; until then, the investigation to look for the perpetrator continues.