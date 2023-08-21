Successful repatriation: 17 Indian nationals safely return home after Libya ordeal

Seventeen Indian nationals from Punjab and Haryana have been successfully repatriated to India following a challenging situation in Libya. The coordinated efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Tunis culminated in a positive outcome, with the Indians reaching Delhi on Sunday evening. The reparation was challenging given that the Indian embassy in Libya has been closed since April 2019 due to the situation on the ground and all consular needs are handled by the Indian mission in Tunisia.

The saga began on May 26 when family members of the stranded Indian nationals alerted the Indian Embassy in Tunis about their situation. These individuals had been trafficked from India and were held captive by an armed group in the city of Zwara, Libya. Responding promptly, the Indian Embassy initiated a systematic approach to address the crisis. Throughout the months of May and June, officials from the embassy engaged with Libyan authorities through both formal and informal channels. Tabassum Mansoor, the principal of the Indian International School-IIS, Benghazi has been playing a key role in the evacuation and repatriation of Indian nationals from the country in the past. In 2020, and in 2011, she played a key role in rescuing Indian nations.

A significant breakthrough occurred on June 13 when Libyan authorities successfully rescued the trapped Indian nationals. However, due to their unlawful entry into Libya, the individuals were initially held under Libyan custody. This marked a new phase in the ordeal, requiring further diplomatic intervention. With strategic intervention from the Indian Ambassador in Tunis, N.J. Gangte and senior MEA officials in New Delhi, the issue progressed positively.

Throughout their stay in Libya, the Indian Embassy in Tunis provided crucial assistance to the stranded citizens. Basic necessities such as food, medicines, and clothing were provided to alleviate their hardships. Given their lack of passports, Emergency Certificates were issued to facilitate their journey back to India. Additionally, the Indian Embassy arranged for flight tickets for the return journey, covering the expenses and ensuring a smooth repatriation process.

Amidst the backdrop of Libya's prolonged Civil War since 2014, the Indian government took a resolute stance on April 16, 2016, imposing a travel ban to Libya. This precautionary measure was aimed to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian nationals amidst the deteriorating security landscape in the conflict-ridden nation.

