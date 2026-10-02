/Subhash Chandra Foundation Academy's Ankush Panghal scripts history with boxing gold at Asian Games 2026

Ankush Panghal has won the gold medal in the men’s 80 kg category at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan, adding another major achievement to his growing boxing career. The 21-year-old boxer from Hisar, Haryana, defeated South Korea’s Kim Minseong 4-0 in the final to finish on top of the podium.

Panghal’s achievement is also a proud moment for the Subhash Chandra Foundation Academy, where he trained at the Boxing Training Centre in Gangwa village in Hisar. His journey from the academy to the international stage reflects the progress he has made through performances at national and international competitions.

Born on August 13, 2005, in Beria, Hisar, Panghal represents India in the 80kg category. Known for his quick movement, counter-attacking ability and capacity to adapt his tactics during bouts, the boxer has steadily established himself on the international circuit.

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Panghal makes his mark on the international stage

Panghal made a strong impression at the 2025 World Boxing Cup Finals in New Delhi, where he won the silver medal in the 80kg category. He was beaten by England’s Daimeji Shittu in the final but returned from the tournament with a medal to his name.

The 21-year-old took another step forward in 2026. In July, he won the gold medal in the 80kg category at the Usti nad Labem Grand Prix in Czechia. He then continued his impressive run at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where he won gold in the 80kg category.

Panghal stages Commonwealth Games comeback

Panghal had to overcome a difficult start in his Commonwealth Games final against England’s Daimeji Shittu. He trailed 0-5 after the opening round but stayed composed and fought his way back into the contest.

The Indian boxer turned the bout around over the next two rounds and secured the Commonwealth Games gold medal with a 4-1 split-decision victory.

Strong run at Asian Games 2026

Panghal carried that momentum into the Asian Games. In the quarterfinals, he defeated Tajikistan’s Nekarz Salimov 5-0 to secure a medal for India and book his place in the semifinals.

He then faced Uzbekistan’s Fazliddin Erkinboev in the last four. Despite falling behind early in the bout, Panghal changed his approach and produced a strong comeback to reach the final.

Ankush Panghal seals Asian Games gold

In the final, Panghal faced South Korea’s Kim Minseong and maintained control throughout the contest. His movement and precise punching helped him secure a 4-0 victory, earning him the Asian Games gold medal in the men’s 80kg category.

The gold medal adds another significant achievement to Panghal’s rapidly developing career. After winning silver at the 2025 World Boxing Cup Finals, he claimed gold at the Usti nad Labem Grand Prix, followed it up with Commonwealth Games gold and has now become an Asian Games champion.

For the Subhash Chandra Foundation Academy, where Panghal trained at the Boxing Training Centre in Gangwa village, his Asian Games triumph marks a significant milestone in the journey of a boxer who has continued to make his presence felt on the international stage.