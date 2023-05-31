Strong earthquake of 6.2-magnitude strikes New Zealand's Auckland Islands

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Auckland Islands, New Zealand on Wednesday, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The islands situated on New Zealand's southern coast remain mostly uninhabited. The epicentre of the quake has been reported to be 33 kilometres below the Earth's surface. Preliminary reports suggest there is no tsunami warning and no reports of damage on the New Zealand mainland.

Invercargill - the nearest sizable city and its city council official told AFP that were no reports of an earthquake being felt or damage to the infrastructure. #earthquake 2023-05-31 02:21:21 (M6.2) Auckland Islands, New Zealand region -49.6 163.9 (ebb0) https://t.co/8x6XyyOFUm — Earthquake events (@quakenotices) May 31, 2023 × New Zealand remains earthquake-prone Last month, an earthquake measuring 7.1 hit the Kermadec Islands region near the country, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake's depth was measured to be 10 kilometres and initially, USGC suggested it to be a 7.3-magnitude quake. Despite the early tsunami threat, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre later cleared that no natural disaster was around.

New Zealand always remains prone to earthquakes as it shares its boundary with two major tectonic plates of the world - the Australian Plate and the Pacific Plate.

WATCH | Another devastating calamity hits New Zealand × The country is also located on the edge of a zone of intense seismic activity which is known as the Ring of Fire. Thousands of earthquakes rock New Zealand every year.

(More updates to follow)