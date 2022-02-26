Stranded students leave Romania, express gratitude to Indian authorities for evacuation

When scores of Indian students landed in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, a sigh of relief was witnessed after having escaped Ukraine, which has been facing the mighty Russian forces.

On Saturday morning, a special Air India flight landed in the capital city for the evacuation of stranded Indians.

They will soon be taken to their destinations—Mumbai—as the government arranges more flights for the evacuation.

Before leaving, the students praised the Indian missions in Ukraine and Romania for helping them reach home safely.

"We were escorted to the Romanian border a day after Ukraine came under attack. We left Chernivtsi early in the morning. We would like to thank the Indian embassies in Ukraine and Romania and the Indian government for taking care of us, "said Suksham, a 3rd-year student from Bukovinian State Medical University.

Another student said that they were evacuated with full security and were provided with food and water.

"The Indian embassies in Ukraine and Romania evacuated us safely, and now, thanks to them, we will be going back to our home in India." The moment we arrived in Romania, the Indian embassy took care of everything. We didn’t face any difficulty while travelling. We are grateful to every staff member for evacuating us. Our parents are relieved now that we are coming back home, "she said.

Echoing similar sentiments, another student said, "We thank the Indian government and the embassies for arranging flights for us."

The Indian government will dispatch more Air India flights to Bucharest and the Hungarian capital, Budapest, on Saturday and Sunday to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Since the morning of February 24, Ukrainian airspace has been closed to civil aircraft operations since the morning of February 24. Therefore, the evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest.

