'Still better than Masakali 2.0': As PM Modi set to address nation, netizens gear up for another lockdown

The Prime Minister Office announced on Monday that PM Narendra Modi would address the nation tomorrow. Immediately after the announcement on Twitter, people started speculating another nationwide lockdown as the first would be over by April 14.

And amid times of uncertainty and gloom, Twitterati started amusing people with hilarious posts on what they are calling as "lockdown 2.0".

One user took this opportunity for a jibe on the recently released remake of Masakali, commenting "Lockdown 2.0 is still better than Masakali 2.0".

Another person shared a meme of a popular movie 'Welcome' starring Akshay Kumar, and the post said: "seh lenge thoda", implying we will bear with this.

*NEWS* - "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM tomorrow."



Everyone : guessing about Lockdown 2.0 and New Task



A Twitter user hoped that the government might home deliver panipuri this time. "Missing it badly," he added.

I hope this time govt. would arrange home delivery services of panipuri during Lockdown 2.0



"Govt: Raise your hand if you want hair cutting salon to be included in Emergency Services," a woman wrote on Twitter. it was followed by an image of people standing a stadium and raising hands.

Lockdown 2.0

Govt.: Raise your hand if you want hair cutting salon to be included in Emergency Services 😁

A popular Bollywood movie 'Karan Arjun' was also not spared, with his popular dialogue "Mere Karan Arjun aayenge" (Karan Arjun will come back). In the post, PM Modi said, they would come, but after April 14, with the user saying this happened before a possible second lockdown.

Before announcing Lockdown 2.0

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. However, when the lockdown was nearing its end, many states urged PM Modi to extend the lockdown by two more weeks. Some states, including Odisha, Maharashtra have already decided to extend the lockdown for two more weeks.